Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,736,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,322,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,761,000 after acquiring an additional 123,207 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,010,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 899,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,594,000 after acquiring an additional 84,085 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 590,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.17 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

