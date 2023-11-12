Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IPAC opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.78. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.