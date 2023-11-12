Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 5,093 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.27% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 107,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 91,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUMV opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

