BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 30th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1079 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $14.13.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
