Short Interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Increases By 583.3%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 583.3% from the October 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
VEON Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $17.75 on Friday. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEON. StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. New Street Research initiated coverage on VEON in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About VEON
VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
