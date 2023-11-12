BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGF opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:EGF Free Report ) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

