BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EGF opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $10.47.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.