BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 211,641 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 220,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 158,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

