BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $11.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 762,169 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 440,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 328.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 136,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

