StockNews.com Downgrades H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
View Our Latest Report on H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 3.0 %
H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.86%.
Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than H&E Equipment Services
- How to Invest in Esports
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.