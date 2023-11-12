StockNews.com Downgrades H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 3.0 %

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Recommended Stories

