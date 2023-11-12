Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $295.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on APD. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Shares of APD opened at $265.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,911,211,000 after acquiring an additional 239,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

