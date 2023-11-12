Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Triumph Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.17 million, a P/E ratio of -25.43, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.64. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,367.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Triumph Group by 1,980.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

