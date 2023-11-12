Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ORI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of ORI opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

