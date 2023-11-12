Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 197,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230,887.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,598,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,198,954.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

