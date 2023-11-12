Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLAR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $190.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Clarus has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clarus by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 65.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clarus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

