Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BG opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $87.86 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bunge Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bunge Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

