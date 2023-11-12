StockNews.com Downgrades DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

DLH Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.31. DLH has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in DLH during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DLH by 21.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DLH by 29.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 92,020 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in DLH by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

