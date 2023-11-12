Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 1.4 %
Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
