Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tredegar from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Tredegar Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TG stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Tredegar has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $151.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $178.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,702,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,803,000 after purchasing an additional 279,880 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 549,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tredegar during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tredegar during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

