Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) PT Raised to $7.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.80.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

