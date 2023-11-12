Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MQ. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marqeta from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday. They set a positive rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Marqeta Trading Down 4.1 %

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

MQ stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Articles

