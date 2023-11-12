Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Capital One Financial currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Confluent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Confluent

Confluent Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

CFLT stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. Confluent has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $253,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 426,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 131,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,940.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $253,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 426,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,729.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Confluent by 53,625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337,082 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Confluent by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after buying an additional 1,496,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Confluent by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,938,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after buying an additional 1,470,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.