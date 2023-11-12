Raymond James Lowers Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $35.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.79.

Get Flywire alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FLYW

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.80 and a beta of 1.19. Flywire has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,253.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,025,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,253.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,025,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,355. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,341,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,717 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,050,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.