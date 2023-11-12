CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Raymond James

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jonestrading increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

CBAY stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.29. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,743 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $305,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 15,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $249,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $305,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,198 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 533,821 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 325,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 210,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Stories

