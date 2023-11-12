D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Raymond James

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DHI. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.35.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $79.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 764,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,195,000 after buying an additional 102,170 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $527,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 31.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

