Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Piper Sandler

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Expensify from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expensify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Expensify stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.51. Expensify has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). Expensify had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $47,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,677.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $47,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,677.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ying Liu sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $37,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,876.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 284,435 shares of company stock worth $938,760 and sold 458,300 shares worth $1,714,912. 20.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

