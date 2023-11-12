Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BSY. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,086 shares of company stock worth $10,592,409. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

