Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Mizuho

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.67.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 399,303 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,708,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $11,537,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 155,532 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
