Scotiabank Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$232.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$227.00 to C$232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins set a C$225.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$220.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$223.18.

TSE:IFC opened at C$206.37 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$182.01 and a 12 month high of C$208.04. The firm has a market cap of C$36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$197.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$198.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.62%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

