Scotiabank Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$232.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$227.00 to C$232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins set a C$225.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$220.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$223.18.
Intact Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
Intact Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.62%.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intact Financial
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.