TD Securities Cuts Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$40.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.22.

Get Finning International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FTT

Finning International Stock Performance

Finning International Dividend Announcement

Shares of FTT opened at C$35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$30.93 and a 1 year high of C$46.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.