TD Securities Cuts Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$40.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
FTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.22.
View Our Latest Analysis on FTT
Finning International Stock Performance
Finning International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.
About Finning International
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Finning International
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.