CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarParts.com from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on CarParts.com from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,719 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 977,395 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,692,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 874,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 778,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

