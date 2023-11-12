NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$3.64. The company has a market cap of C$343.84 million, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.02.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of C$33.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoXplore will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

