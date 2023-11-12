Banco Santander (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) PT Lowered to $20.00

Banco Santander (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of BCDRF stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

