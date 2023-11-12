Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Heidelberg Materials stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heidelberg Materials has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

