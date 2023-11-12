Morgan Stanley Trims SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Target Price to $3.20

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $3.40 to $3.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SmartRent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

NYSE:SMRT opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. SmartRent has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.93.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. SmartRent’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SmartRent will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SmartRent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SmartRent by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SmartRent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SmartRent by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

