Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.69.

CPT stock opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.09. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

