Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE EDN opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $398.65 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

