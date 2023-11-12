Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Flotek Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FTK opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flotek Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,107,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 898,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 11,418.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75,706 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 326,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 11.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.