StockNews.com Upgrades Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.14.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,763 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

