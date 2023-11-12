Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ASND opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,264,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,405,000 after purchasing an additional 176,948 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,810,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2,775.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

