Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $78.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AKAM. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.72.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $111.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.94.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,976 shares of company stock worth $1,885,664 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $200,918,000 after buying an additional 2,225,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after acquiring an additional 613,612 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

