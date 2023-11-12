Raymond James Raises Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $122.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.72.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.77 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $111.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $911,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,664. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.