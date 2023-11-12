Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.76%.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

