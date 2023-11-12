Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by TD Cowen to “Market Perform”

TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $126.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EL. Barclays dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.48.

NYSE:EL opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 173.69%.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

