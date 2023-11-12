Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $211.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $214.00.

PWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.91.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $174.07 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $212.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.56 and a 200 day moving average of $186.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

