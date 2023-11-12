Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQSP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.33). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Atlantic (Sqrs) Lp General sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $160,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,627,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,918,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $313,515.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,349,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,878,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Atlantic (Sqrs) Lp General sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $160,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,627,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,918,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,990,915 shares of company stock worth $167,214,982. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 12.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Squarespace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Squarespace by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 45.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

