Morgan Stanley Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $110.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Datadog from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.68, a PEG ratio of 219.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 29,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,657,835.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 698,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,909,036.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 29,502 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,657,835.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 698,291 shares in the company, valued at $62,909,036.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $1,800,067.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,586,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026,905 shares of company stock worth $95,478,660. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Datadog by 7.0% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

