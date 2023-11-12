BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BGNE. Macquarie assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.08.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of BGNE opened at $199.11 on Thursday. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $156.56 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.63.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BeiGene by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,764 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $35,708,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 868,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,899,000 after purchasing an additional 162,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 117,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after buying an additional 99,974 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

