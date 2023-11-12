Truist Financial Lowers Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target to $16.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ATSG

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, President Michael L. Berger purchased 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,844.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,891.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,606,000 after buying an additional 248,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,716,000 after acquiring an additional 190,746 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,645,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 492,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.