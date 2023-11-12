AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.50.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

