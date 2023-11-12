MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MEG. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.86.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$26.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.55. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$16.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.42. The firm has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

